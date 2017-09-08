Myanmar Violence: Interview with Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin

The UN refugee agency says an estimated 270,000 Rohingas - that's a quarter of their population in Myanmar - have now crossed the border into Bangladesh, after a violent crackdown by Myanmar's armed forces. Scores of villages have been torched and Myanmar's army has been accused of laying landmines. For more on this we are joined by Nay San Lwin (Nay San Leu-in). He is an activist for Rohingya Muslims and a blogger.