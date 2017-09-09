Strait Talk: The shameful silence of Aung San Suu Kyi

Strait Talk producer Usmaan Lone talks about the rise and the fall of Aung San Suu Kyi. The diplomatic efforts underway to stop the genocide of Rohingyas in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.