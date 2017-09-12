PLO’s media crackdown?

Human rights groups have condemned the Palestinian leadership’s new Electronic Crimes Law in the occupied West Bank. Mahmoud Abbas introduced the measure in July, which has led to the imprisonment of several journalists. Is he trying to curtail criticism of the PLO? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world