Catalan Independence: Elizabeth Castro joins the discussion

11th September the Catalan national day, where thousands of people took the street in Barcelona calling for independence for the Catalan state. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world