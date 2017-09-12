Myanmar Violence: Olof Blomqvist from Amnesty International joins the discussion

The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on the violence in Myanmar that has sent Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh. Britain and Sweden requested the urgent meeting. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world