September 13, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fashion designer Basak Cankes talks about her latest collection
Mercedes Benz Fashion week Istanbul kicked off on Monday with various runway shows and workshops. Many designers work for weeks and even months to prepare their spring-summer collection. Basak Cankes is one of them. Each pattern she uses in her clothing line forms an individual art piece on its own.
