WORLD
1 MIN READ
India-China tensions, Togo’s anti-government protests and Germany rejects Poland reparations demand
A territorial dispute on the Indian and Chinese border has been at the centre of a violent dispute between the neighbouring states. Is this sabre rattling? Or are these two nuclear powers on the brink of war? Also, Hundreds of thousands anti-government protestors have taken to the streets of Togo against President Faure Gnassingbe, and his family’s 50-year dynasty. Could the stand-off could lead to civil war? And, Germany has rejected demands by Poland for reparations over WWII. Berlin says it’s already paid in full during negotiations in 1953, But Warsaw says that deal was made by a puppet government ruled by Russia. Does Poland have a case? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
India-China tensions, Togo’s anti-government protests and Germany rejects Poland reparations demand
September 13, 2017
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us