The 15th Istanbul Biennial

For the next two months, Istanbul's going to be full of art. The 15th Istanbul biennial officially opens this weekend, with installations, paintings, sculptures, and lots more. See what's in store… Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world