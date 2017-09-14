Roundtable: Nuclear Peace

Nuclear weapons as protectors of peace. It's called nuclear deterrence. But does it work? It's the theory that countries with nuclear weapons won't use them on each other for fear of retaliation. Historically it's been shown to work. But in a time when the United States and North Korea are threatening to attack each other, does it still apply? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world