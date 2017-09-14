Money Talks: Turkey's exports to Qatar rise 84% since Gulf crisis

The diplomatic rift between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours has put pressure on Qatar's economy. But it has also brought it closer to Turkey both politically and economically. Turkey has sent hundreds of cargo planes loaded with food supplies since June 2017. We take a closer look at Turkey's export figures with Turkish economist Taha Arvas.