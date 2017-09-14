September 14, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: UK parliament debates Brexit bill
The British parliament has begun the long and tortuous road to replacing European laws with its own. It has less than 18 months to rewrite thousands of pieces of legislation. Sarah Morice has been following developments in London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Money Talks: UK parliament debates Brexit bill
Explore