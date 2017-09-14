Money Talks: IMF chief in Seoul to discuss Asia's economy

Asia's population has been aging faster than anywhere else in the world. That's led the International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde to warn that the continent's falling birthrate will take its toll on economic growth. She said China, Japan, Korea and Thailand are likely to have smaller workforces in the future with Japan expected to become the first ultra-aged country in the world. Joseph Kim is in Seoul with more.