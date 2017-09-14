Money Talks: French President Macron in Greece

As the UK charts its way out of the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to bring the rest of the alliance even closer. On a two-day visit to debt-ridden Greece, he says he wants to help Greece out of its financial crisis. But Macron is also worried about China's growing influence on his southern European neighbour. Sourav Roy reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world