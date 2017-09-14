Myanmar Violence: Around 400,000 Rohingya flee into Bangladesh

The European Union has joined the international chorus condemning the violence in Myanmar, as thousands of Rohingya Muslims continue to flood into neighbouring Bangladesh. Arabella Munro reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world