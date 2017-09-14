Money Talks: Hackers steel data from 143M Equifax clients

One of the US' largest credit reporting agencies says hackers have stolen the data of 143 million Americans. Equifax says the lost information includes bank account details and social security numbers. The company says the hackers used a vulnerability in the company's web application to get at the data. Sourav Roy reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.