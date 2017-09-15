Money Talks: Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

If you are a fan of exclusive cars from the world's biggest brands, then all roads lead to the Frankfurt Motor Show. And it’s electric cars that stole the show this year. Adefemi Akinsanya reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world