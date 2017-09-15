Russia’s war games

Russia has amassed up to 13,000 troops in Belarus as part of the annual 'Zapad' war games. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has warned that this may be a Trojan horse plot to invade Ukraine. Is this the beginning of a new war in Eastern Europe?