Money Talks: Saudi Aramco IPO may be delayed

Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to reduce its reliance on oil may be facing a setback. Bloomberg reports the Kingdom could delay the initial public offering of its biggest oil company. The government has been aiming to list Saudi Aramco in the second half of 2018 but the latest report suggests that may not happen until 2019. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas tells us why.