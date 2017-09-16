Strait Talk: Turkey, Kazakhstan and the new Great Game

This week's Strait Talk heads to Kazakhstan where Astana Summit was being held. It was also the venue of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Science and Technology Summit. We discuss Turkey's role in the New Great Game where different world powers are vying for influence. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.