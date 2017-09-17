Rohingya Refugees Crisis: Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

Heavy monsoon rain has brought further misery to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya in refugee camps on the Bangladeshi border. They've been fleeing from violence at the hands of Myanmar's army. The government has started vaccinating thousands of Rohingya children living in the camps, with plans to innoculate 150-thousand children in a week. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.