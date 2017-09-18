Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Rohingya in India fear deportation to Myanmar

In the coming hours, India's Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the government's decision to deport Rohingya refugees. The government says it's talking to Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the situation but that illegal Rohingya must leave. An appeal to block this has been filed by two Rohingya refugees who've lived in New Delhi for nearly six years. But the case could have implications for tens of thousands. Radhika Bajaj reports.