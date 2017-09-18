Northern Iraq Referendum: Federal Courts suspends vote on September 25

The leaders of Turkey and Iraq are warning that a referendum in Northern Iraq will increase tensions in the region. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Haidar al-Abadi spoke by phone on Monday, both backing the Iraqi supreme court order to suspend the vote. Denee Savoia has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world