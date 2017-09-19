Rohingya refugee crisis

International condemnation has failed to stop Myanmar’s military offensive that’s forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. The UN calls what's happening there ethnic cleansing. But Myanmar's top general has blamed the violence on the Rohingya themselves. Can the international community do more to stop the killings? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world