NFL 2017: Week two review

Natural order has been restored for most teams in the NFL, after week one delivered plenty of surprises. Week two saw the Patriots and Tom Brady back on top, while some of the heroes from the opening weekend came crashing back to earth. Beyond the Game wraps up the action, with Arda Ocal giving his thoughts.