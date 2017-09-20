WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU-Germany Relations: Germany looks to share responsibilities in EU
Germany goes to the polls on Sunday, with Chancellor Angela Merkel looking for a fourth straight term. There has been little mention during the campaign of the country's future role in the European Union. Germany has been a pillar of the EU but now politicians are looking for others to share the burden. Francis Collings reports from Berlin.
September 20, 2017
