Bosnia’s rape victims

Amnesty International has condemned the Bosnian government for not seeking justice for more than 20,000 victims of sexual violence in the Bosnian war. The organisation blames a lack of political will by Bosnian politicians as the main cause for not persecuting the women's offenders.