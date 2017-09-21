Gokhan Saki’s UFC debut

Turkey's biggest kickboxing star, Gokhan Saki, makes his long awaited UFC debut on Saturday in Japan. The heavy hitter enters the Octagon looking to take over the light-heavyweight division. Lance Santos has been at Gokhan's Istanbul training camp ahead of the historic fight for the Turkish Tyson.