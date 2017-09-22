Uber London Ban: Operating licence has been revoked in London

Uber says it will fight to keep operating in London, after transport authorities there announced they would not be renewing the ride sharing app's licence. The decision affects tens of thousands of uber drivers and millions of customers in the city. But as Sarah Morice explains, authorities say the company is not fit to operate.