Strait Talk: On the ground at the United Nations

The United Nations General Assembly often gets sidetracked by flamboyant personalities. This year was no different. US President Donald Trump created a distraction from real issues with his outrageous comments. Courtney Kealy reports from New York. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world