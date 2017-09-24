September 24, 2017
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Thousands of refugees streaming into Bangladesh
The country's border guards say no more boats carrying Rohingya have been seen on the Naf river, But TRT World can confirm that thousands of the refugees are still entering by different means. Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury sent us this. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
