Northern Iraq Referendum: Iraq says it won't recognize referendum result

And further increasing the pressure on the Kurdish Regional government, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Baghdad will take the "necessary measures" to protect his country's unity. The US and UN also voiced concern over the referendum. Nicole Johnston reports.