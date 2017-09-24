Northern Iraq Referendum: International opposition to KRG referendum

For Turkey, the Northern Iraq independence referendum presents a particularly complex challenge. There are strong economic relations between Ankara and the KRG- which are now at stake. Nicole Johnston has more from Erbil in Northern Iraq. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world