Germany Elections: Exit polls suggest victory for Merkel's party

Exit polls show Angela Merkel's party looks set to win the German election. But she will need to seek a broader coalition in order to secure her fourth term. Francis Collings reports from Berlin. Conservatives lost support in favour of the far-right, including the AFD party - which looks set to enter parliament as the third-largest party.