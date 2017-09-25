Germany Elections: Angela Merkel to be the Chancellor for the fourth time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term but has lost support in parliament. Now, she'll need to seek a broader coalition, to form a government. Francis Collings reports from Berlin. Conservatives lost support in favour of the far-right, including the AfD party - which looks set to enter parliament as the third-largest party.