Palestinian unity, Northern Iraq’s referendum, and Rohingya refugee crisis

Hamas has given in to Fatah’s demands in a bid to foster unity. Could this bring an end to a decade-long rift in Palestinian leadership? And, Baghdad has declared Northern Iraq’s upcoming referendum unconstitutional. Will the Kurdish Regional Government still press ahead with the vote? Also, thousands of Rohingya Muslims continue to cross into Bangladesh, fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Is the international community’s condemnation of Myanmar falling on deaf ears? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world