Money Talks: Trump administration updates autonomous car guidelines

There has been mixed reaction to new guidelines on self-driving cars released by the Trump administration. Consumer watch groups have called it a "step backwards" while technology companies and auto-makers have welcomed the decision. Jade Barker reports.