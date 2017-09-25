Money Talks: Rising demand for lithium could help UK’s Cornwall

The phone or laptop you may be watching us on now would probably be a mere paperweight if it were not for lithium. The metal is a key part of many rechargeable batteries and a driving force in electric cars. Much of it is found in places like Chile, Australia and China. But the discovery of significant amounts of lithium in a corner of the UK could give one of its poorest regions a boost. Shaun Hasset reports.