Money Talks: New Zealand's homelessness problem getting worse

Homelessness and housing have become two of the biggest issues in the lead up to New Zealand's parliamentary elections. That is because the country has more homeless people per capita than any other developed country in the world. It is being driven by extraordinary house prices, with one in every one hundred Kiwis considered homeless. From New Zealand, Kim Vinnell reports.