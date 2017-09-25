Money Talks: Toys R Us files for bankruptcy

Toys R Us has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Canada. The once famous toy emporium, is the latest bricks-and-mortar retailer to take a hit from online competitors like Amazon. The megastore has also been struggling with enormous debt which impacted its fall from grace. For more, we are joined by a toy industry expert Jim Silver from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world