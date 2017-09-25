Korea Tensions: North Korea has accused the US President of declaring war on the country

North Korea has accused the US President of declaring war on the country. On Saturday, Trump took to social media saying the North Korean leader won't "be around much longer". But the White House has rejected the claims - calling them absurd. Ediz Tiyansan reports.