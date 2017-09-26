Ramallah Exhibition: Bethlehem photographer breaks stereotypes

Since the early 1900's, Palestinian women have been active as writers, engineers and politicians, but some see it as a threat to having a healthy family life. Now, one woman in the West Bank is using her camera to challenge those traditional stereotypes. Mohammad Hamayel reports.