Catalonia Referendum: Interview with Eduardo Barrachina

The Catalan National Assembly has accused the Spanish government of deliberately causing tension ahead of next week's planned independence referendum. Regional authorities have vowed to hold the vote - despite it being ruled unconstituional by Madrid. For more on this we are now joined by Eduardo Barrachina, who is a member of the executive committee of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the UK