Money Talks: Mexicans heavily depend on remittances from the US

Teams from the US, Canada and Mexico gathered in Ottawa over the weekend for the latest renegotiations of their free trade agreement. All the uncertainty surrounding the 23-year-old deal is making Mexican workers in the US nervous. Remittances from America to Mexico reached a record level in 2017. That is because Mexicans in the US want to send as much money home as possible in case the Trump administration imposes restrictions. Alasdair Baverstock sent this report from Mexico City.