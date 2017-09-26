Israel-Palestine Tensions: Three Israelis killed in settlement of Har Adar

Three Israeli security personnel have been killed and a fourth has been injured in a shooting in the occupied West Bank. The attack happened in the settlement of Har Adar near Jerusalem. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.