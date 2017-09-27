Uganda Politics: MP's scuffle over presidential age limit debate

Chaos broke out in Uganda's parliament as MPs tried to debate a bill that seeks to remove the presidential age limit. President Yuweri Musevei wants to stand for a fourth term, but the current constitutional age limit disqualifies the 73-year-old leader. Tempers flared in the legislature as lawmakers fought each other after an MP was accused of bringing a gun into the chamber. Philip Owira reports.