Maasai Eviction: Ancestral land being burned in Tanzania

Hundreds of people in Tanzania have been evicted from their ancestral homelands. The Maasai tribe is one of East Africa's best known but in the past few weeks many of their farmsteads have been burned down by the government. The authorities say they are trying to protect the rural area from overgrazing. Dan Ashby has the story.