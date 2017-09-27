EU Cartoon Spat: EU politicians protest political cartoon row

A group of members of the European Parliament have protested against what they see as censorship of a cartoon exhibition by refusing to hold the event. The display was set to take place in Brussels. From the European Parliament, Jack Parrock reports.