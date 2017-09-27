Catalonia Referendum: Spain deploys police to stop independence vote

Spanish police will take control of polling stations in Catalonia to try to stop and independence referendum scheduled for Sunday. A court has ruled the vote illegal but Catalans have vowed to go ahead. And as Nafisa Latic reports, that's caused the biggest political crisis since democracy was restored to Spain in 1975.