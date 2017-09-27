Dortmund v Real Madrid: The numbers

The Champions League returns, and the game of the round is in Germany where Borussia Dortmund are hoping to kick start their campaign against the current kings of Europe, Real Madrid. Beyond the Game correspondent Lance Santos reported from the Westfalenstadion. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world