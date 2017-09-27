Looking back on the career of composer George Gershwin

Born in 1898, in Brooklyn, New York, George Gershwin was a world renowned composer and pianist whose work defined the grand tradition of American popular music. He was one of the most sought after musicians of his time and many of his musicals can still be viewed today on Broadway.